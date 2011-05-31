Scottish FA joins call for election delay
By app
LONDON - The Scottish FA followed its English counterpart on Tuesday in calling for FIFA to postpone president Sepp Blatter's unopposed re-election because of the crisis surrounding world football's governing body.
"We believe the election should be rescheduled to facilitate a period of consultation to deal with the issues that have arisen in recent weeks," Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan said in a statement.
"The events of the last two days, in particular, have made any election unworkable."
Blatter is standing for a fourth term on Wednesday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.