Scottish schedule called off due to weather
LONDON - All six Scottish Premier League games on Saturday have been postponed due to severe weather conditions.
Snow has fallen heavily throughout the week leading to problems on the roads and rail network.
"It is hoped this early notice of postponement, while disappointing, will allow everyone to plan accordingly," read a statement on the Scottish Premier League's website.
"New dates for the fixtures will be announced in due course."
