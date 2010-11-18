Scottish tycoon confirms Rangers interest

"Mr Whyte confirms he is considering making an offer for RFC and is in talks with Murray International Holdings Limited (MIH) but these are at an early stage and there can be no certainty that an offer will ultimately be made," said a statement.

MIH, which owns more than 90 percent of Rangers and is chaired by former Rangers chairman David Murray, said in June it was no longer seeking a buyer after the team qualified for the Champions League and put the club finances on a firmer footing.

But Rangers have now confirmed MIH is in early discussions with 39-year-old Scottish entrepreneur Whyte.

Having secured their 53rd Scottish title in April, Rangers lead the standings this season with one just defeat in 13 games and can still reach the Champions League knockout stage.

At 1400 GMT Rangers shares were up three at 32.5 pence, valuing the company at over 30 million pounds.