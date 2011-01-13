Scrapping Singapore team backed by clubs

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) wiped the slate clean last week, after Singapore had failed to qualify for the AFF Cup knockout stages - the premier Asean football tournament.

"We agree with the FAS president that this is the right time for change and to rebuild and rejuvenate the squad to compete at the Asian level," Balestier vice-chairman S. Thavaneson told local media on Thursday.

A group of nine S.League chairmen also showed their faith in coach Raddy Avaramovic amidst calls for him to step down. Avaramovic led Singapore to the third round qualifiers for last year's FIFA World Cup for the first time.

"He is probably the best coach we've ever had," said FAS president Zainudin Nordin. "It is the players who have let him down with their performances."

Singapore's FIFA world ranking fell last year by 30 places to 140th.