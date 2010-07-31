Second friendly in Italy abandoned after fight

The referee suspended Friday's game in northern Italy after 70 minutes following a succession of bad fouls and scuffles, Catania said in a statement on Saturday.

The Sicilians were leading 1-0.

Cagliari's friendly with Corsican rivals Bastia in Sardinia on Wednesday was also abandoned after 75 minutes for the same reason.

Full scale brawls are fairly uncommon in Italian league soccer but when tensions do boil over players often go to extremes.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook