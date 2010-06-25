Security beefed up ahead of Germany-England
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will deploy more security forces, including elite police units, to Bloemfontein ahead of Sunday's World Cup match between England and Germany, a police spokeswoman said on Friday.
The two big rivals are set to clash in a game for the second round of the tournament and thousands of supporters are expected to descend on Bloemfontein in the central Free State province.
"As both team England and team Germany are considered to be high-priority teams by the security forces it can be expected that security arrangements will be heightened in and around the stadium," police spokeswoman Sally de Beer said in a statement.
"The security forces will deploy additional members, including our highly skilled and trained elite units, as well as extra equipment and resources."
England and German police officers are also expected to help South African forces control the crowd inside and around the stadium.
De Beer said no specific threat had been picked up against either team and the extra security was a precaution.
