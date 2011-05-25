Seedorf opts to remain with Milan
By app
MILAN - AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf has opted to stay with the Serie A champions for one more season having looked destined to head to the Brazilian league.
A club statement on Wednesday said Seedorf had penned a new deal until June 2012.
The 35-year-old Dutchman was among a host of older Milan players who had to wait until the end of the campaign to find out if their deals would be renewed.
All are staying except for Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who joined Juventus on Tuesday.
