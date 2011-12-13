Seedorf: Tevez will follow the money

Tevez is widely expected to leave City in January after falling out with manager Roberto Mancini following his refusal to warm-up as a substitute during the 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich in September.

The Premier League pace-setters have already rejected a loan offer from the reigning Serie A champions, with a view to a permanent move, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest.

The French side are willing to offer the Argentine a better salary than their Italian counterparts, courtesy of their wealthy Qatari owners.

And Seedorf has cast doubt over a potential move to the San Siro, insinuating that money would be the motive of the 27-year-old.

"Looking back at his career, his agents and every move he has ever made, I think Tevez will go where they can promise him the most money," the Dutchman told Sky Sport Italia.

"Milan would be the first time in his life that he has chosen a club for his career rather than the money. We'll see what happens."



ByBen McAleer