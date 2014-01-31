Senderos leaves Fulham to sign for Valencia
Fulham have confirmed that defender Philippe Senderos has joined Valencia for an undisclosed fee.
The former Arsenal man arrived at Craven Cottage in the summer of 2010 and went on to make 68 appearances for the club.
The Switzerland international appeared on 12 occasions in the Premier League this season, scoring in the 4-1 win at Crystal Palace in October.
