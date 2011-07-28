Senegal ban Diouf for five years

"I can confirm Diouf has been suspended for five years during which he will not take part in games organised by the federation," secretary general Victor Cisse told Reuters.

Diouf, who has been involved in several on and off the field disputes during his career, was critical of Senegal after they failed to select him for African Nations Cup qualifying matches.

The former Liverpool, Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers player was recently summoned to a meeting with Senegal football federation officials after he told Radio France International "the whole system of African football is corrupt."

Diouf also said he would "go to war" with the federation if they took action against him.

The 30-year-old started his career in France with Sochaux, Stade Rennes and Racing Lens.

Diouf then shone for Senegal at the 2002 World Cup to earn a big-money move to Liverpool. He ended last season with a loan spell at Scottish champions Rangers.