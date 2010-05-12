Senegal striker Camara joins Atromitos
By app
ATHENS, May 12 (Reuters) - Senegal striker Henri Camara has signed for Atromitos, the Greek Super League club said on Wednesday.
Camara, who has scored 31 goals in 99 appearances for his country, has agreed a one-year deal with the Athens team coached by former Greece and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Giorgos Donis.
The 33-year-old previously had spells in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, West Ham United and Stoke City and in Scotland with Celtic.
