Senegal striker Sow seals Fenerbahce switch

The transfer comes at a challenging time for Fenerbahce, with chairman Aziz Yildirim on trial charged with match-fixing and with the possibility of relegation hanging over the club in connection with the allegations.

Fenerbahce will pay a 10-million-euro transfer fee to Lille for Sow, who will earn 10 million euros during the four-and-a-half-year deal ending in 2016, the club said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Sow, top scorer in Ligue 1 last season, flew into Istanbul on a private plane from Equatorial Guinea after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations. He was due to undergo medical tests before signing a contract, Fenerbahce said on their website.

Equatorial Guinea beat Senegal 2-1 in the cup on Wednesday, knocking them out of the competition.

Sow, 26, was greeted with flowers and a crowd of Fenerbahce fans chanting support for him on the Asian side of the city.

"My team-mates [Issiar] Dia and [Mamadou] Niang talked of the beauty of Istanbul and how big a club Fenerbahce was," he told reporters.

"Of course there were many clubs interested. This here is the club I really wanted."