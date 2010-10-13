Serbia to learn Euro 2012 fate this month

European football's governing body UEFA confirmed it had opened an investigation into the incidents and its disciplinary committee had proposed October 28 as the date to review the case.

"UEFA has confirmed today that it has immediately opened a full and thorough disciplinary investigation into the incidents of serious disorder witnessed at the match and the circumstances surrounding it," UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday.

UEFA said the referee and match delegate would help compile the report, which would then be presented to the disciplinary committee.

The match in Genoa was called off after away fans threw flares on the pitch and at Italian supporters, having earlier hurled one into their own team's bus.

Serbia goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic had pulled out of the Group C match in Genoa before kickoff after he was abused by his own fans during the bus incident in what reports said was violence connected to domestic club rivalry.