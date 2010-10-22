Serbia set up Bulgaria friendly

It will be Serbia's first international since violent supporters forced the team's Euro 2012 qualifier against Italy to be abandoned in Genoa on October 12.

Serbian fans attacked their team's bus before kick-off, focusing on goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic because of domestic club rivalry, and later threw flares at Italian players and supporters inside the stadium.

European football's governing body UEFA has yet to decide on possible sanctions for Serbia. They could get a large fine or even be expelled from the Euro 2012 qualifiers and future competitions.

Bulgaria revived their chances of reaching the finals with a 1-0 victory in Wales earlier this month in German Lothar Matthaus's debut as coach.