Serbia squad for Estonia, Italy qualifiers
By app
BELGRADE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Serbia coach Vladimir Petrovic named the following 23-man squad on Friday for the Euro 2012 Group C qualifiers at home to Estonia on October 8 and away to Italy four days later:
Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Sporting), Andjelko Djuricic (Uniao Leiria), Zeljko Brkic (Vojvodina Novi Sad)
Defenders: Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea), Pavle Ninkov (Red Star Belgrade), Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United), Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Lukovic (Zenit St Petersburg), Slobodan Rajkovic (Vitesse Arnhem), Ivan Obardovic (Real Zaragoza), Marko Lomic (Dynamo Moscow).
Midfielders: Dejan Stankovic (Inter Milan), Gojko Kacar (Hamburg SV), Nenad Milijas (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Zdravko Kuzmanovic (VfB Stuttgart), Radosav Petrovic (Partizan Belgrade), Milos Krasic (Juventus), Zoran Tosic (CSKA Moscow), Milos Ninkovic (Dynamo Kiev), Milan Jovanovic (Liverpool)
Strikers: Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City), Danko Lazovic (Zenit St Petersburg), Dragan Mrdja (Sion)
