Serbia's route to the World Cup finals
May 19 (Reuters) - Serbia's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group Seven
P W D L F A Pts
SERBIA * 10 7 1 2 22 8 22
France ** 10 6 3 1 18 9 21
Austria 10 4 2 4 14 15 14
Lithuania 10 4 0 6 10 11 12
Romania 10 3 3 4 12 18 12
Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 5 20 4
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)
RESULTS
06.09.08
Serbia 2 Faroe Islands 0
In Belgrade
Scorers: Jon Jacobsen 30og, Nikola Zigic 88
- -
10.09.08
France 2 Serbia 1
In Saint-Denis
Scorers:
France: Thierry Henry 53, Nicolas Anelka 63
Serbia: Branislav Ivanovic 75
- -
11.10.08
Serbia 3 Lithuania 0
In Belgrade
Scorers: Branislav Ivanovic 6, Milos Krasic 34, Nikola Zigic 82
- -
15.10.08
Austria 1 Serbia 3
In Vienna
Scorers:
Austria: Marc Janko 80
Serbia: Milos Krasic 14, Milan Jovanovic 18, Ivan Obradovic 24
- -
28.03.09
Romania 2 Serbia 3
In Constanta
Scorers:
Romania: Ciprian Marica 50, Dorel Stoica 74
Serbia: Milan Jovanovic 18, Dorel Stoica 44og, Branislav Ivanovic 59
- -
06.06.09
Serbia 1 Austria 0
In Belgrade
Scorer: Nenad Milijas 7pen
- -
10.06.09
Faroe Islands 0 Serbia 2
In Torshavn
Scorers: Milan Jovanovic 44, Neven Subotic 69
- -
09.09.09
Serbia 1 France 1
In Belgrade
Scorers:
