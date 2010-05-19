Trending

Serbia's route to the World Cup finals

May 19 (Reuters) - Serbia's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group Seven

P W D L F A Pts

SERBIA * 10 7 1 2 22 8 22

France ** 10 6 3 1 18 9 21

Austria 10 4 2 4 14 15 14

Lithuania 10 4 0 6 10 11 12

Romania 10 3 3 4 12 18 12

Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 5 20 4

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)

RESULTS

06.09.08

Serbia 2 Faroe Islands 0

In Belgrade

Scorers: Jon Jacobsen 30og, Nikola Zigic 88

- -

10.09.08

France 2 Serbia 1

In Saint-Denis

Scorers:

France: Thierry Henry 53, Nicolas Anelka 63

Serbia: Branislav Ivanovic 75

- -

11.10.08

Serbia 3 Lithuania 0

In Belgrade

Scorers: Branislav Ivanovic 6, Milos Krasic 34, Nikola Zigic 82

- -

15.10.08

Austria 1 Serbia 3

In Vienna

Scorers:

Austria: Marc Janko 80

Serbia: Milos Krasic 14, Milan Jovanovic 18, Ivan Obradovic 24

- -

28.03.09

Romania 2 Serbia 3

In Constanta

Scorers:

Romania: Ciprian Marica 50, Dorel Stoica 74

Serbia: Milan Jovanovic 18, Dorel Stoica 44og, Branislav Ivanovic 59

- -

06.06.09

Serbia 1 Austria 0

In Belgrade

Scorer: Nenad Milijas 7pen

- -

10.06.09

Faroe Islands 0 Serbia 2

In Torshavn

Scorers: Milan Jovanovic 44, Neven Subotic 69

- -

09.09.09

Serbia 1 France 1

In Belgrade

Scorers: