Serie A strike still on as talks continue

Last week the union announced that players would strike during Serie A matches on the weekend of September 25 and 26 because of a dispute over a collective contract with the league which guarantees footballers' basic rights.

"Talks will continue but at the moment the strike is still on," association president Sergio Campana told reporters.

"We'll meet again on Wednesday and next Friday but we are miles apart on two of the eight points of the new contract proposed by the league: the obligation of a player to accept a transfer and the possibility of a club making players train away from the first team."

Serie A chief Maurizio Beretta and Italian football federation president Giancarlo Abete both said when they arrived for the meeting that they were hopeful of stopping the strike.

A media backlash against the players, many of whom are millionaires, has criticised them for not being in touch with the economic and working hardships of ordinary Italians.

