Serie A strike threat back on after talks stall

A weekend strike was called in September with the union angry with Serie A plans for a new collective contract which would force players to accept transfers or a place outside the first team squad if they were no longer wanted by clubs.

The strike was postponed after talks began again but the union has now walked out, after previously saying negotiations would go on until the end of November.

"An agreement with Serie A is a long way off," players' union chief Sergio Campana said in a statement. "There has not been a single step forward since September.

"Now we will talk with the players and decide together what to do. We need the football federation's intervention."

The September strike was called off in part because the union generally lacked public sympathy given the vast sums of money top players earn during a time of global economic hardship.

"A players' strike would be unjustified and grotesque," Serie A president Maurizio Beretta told reporters.