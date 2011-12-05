Sevilla bring Getafe back down to earth

Getafe were the first side to beat Barca this season with a shock 1-0 home win, but they were soon trailing at the Sanchez Pizjuan when Federico Fazio scored with a diving header following a corner.

Former Getafe striker Manu del Moral scored a solo effort to double the lead in the 50th minute and substitute Frederic Kanoute curled a shot inside the far post at the end to secure Sevilla their first back-to-back wins this season.

Sevilla climbed to fifth with 24 points from 14 games, 13 behind leaders Real Madrid, who notched their 14th consecutive victory in all competitions with a 3-0 win at Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

Barcelona are three points behind in second place, having played a game more, after thumping fourth-placed Levante 5-0. They travel to play Jose Mourinho's leaders on Saturday.

Getafe, with one point on the road this season, are 16th with 13 points.