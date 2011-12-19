Sevilla chief Del Nido sentenced over fraud

Del Nido, who had acted as a legal advisor to the council, was one of 16 people involved in the embezzlement of funds from the local government of the Costa del Sol holiday resort.

The case, which had nothing to do with Sevilla football club, can be appealed to the high court.

The 54-year-old had been appointed to his legal advisory post by the former Atletico Madrid president and former Mayor of Marbella Jesus Gil.

"Del Nido was a willing accomplice criminally responsible for offenses of continuous fraudulent activities in tenders, corrupt practices and embezzlement of public funds," the court ruling said.

He was also ordered to pay compensation to the Marbella council of around 2.7 million euros.

Del Nido has been the president of La Liga side Sevilla since 2002, and has overseen some of the most successful years at the club.

Sevilla won back-to-back UEFA Cups in 2006 and 2007 and the Copa del Rey in 2007 and 2010 and they have been regular contenders for a place in Europe each season.