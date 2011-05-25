Sevilla decide to let manager Manzano go

"I had a meeting with the president and the sporting director at which they informed me that the contract would not be extended," Manzano said at a farewell news conference on Wednesday.

"If both the president, considering all the years he has led this club, and one of the best sporting directors in Spain believe we are not the right people to begin a new project then you have to respect the decisions."

Manzano led cash-strapped Real Mallorca to fifth in La Liga last season before quitting and was appointed by Sevilla to replace the sacked Antonio Alvarez at the end of September.

The Andalusian club finished fifth this season and qualified for the Europa League, Europa's second-tier club competition.