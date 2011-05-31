Sevilla exercise option to sign Caceres

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with the King's Cup semi-finalists after helping Uruguay to finish fourth at the World Cup finals in South Africa.

Barca bought Caceres from Villarreal for 16.5 million euros in 2008 but he struggled to make the first team and after a loan spell with Juventus in the 2009/10 campaign, he moved to Sevilla.

He made 25 La Liga appearances for the Andalucians, who will play in the Europa League next season after finishing fifth.