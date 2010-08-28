Sevilla loan Caceres from Barcelona

The 23-year-old is due to arrive on Sunday for a medical and will sign a loan agreement with an option to make the move permanent with a four-year contract, the club said on their website.

Barca bought Caceres from Villarreal for 16.5 million euros in 2008 but he struggled to make the first team and spent last season on loan with Juventus.

He was a part of the Uruguay squad that finished fourth at the World Cup finals in South Africa last month.

Caceres is the second defensive reinforcement Sevilla have signed this week, following Alexis Ruano from Valencia.

