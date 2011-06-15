Sevilla pondering move for Dos Santos

Dos Santos, 22, was brought to White Hart Lane in 2008 during former Sevilla coach Juande Ramos's stint in charge of the North London outfit.

However, under current manager Harry Redknapp, the Mexican has found playing time hard to come by and is looking set for a move away from Spurs this summer.

Loan spells at Ipswich, Galatasaray and Racing Santander have failed to develop into permanent moves and the player, once dubbed the new Ronaldinho, is looking for an escape route out of North London.

Sevilla are reportedly interested but are being put off by the club's asking price.

President Jose Maria del Nido said “Giovani dos Santos is one of the players we have spoken about but he is not the only option.

“But we are not going to spend seven or eight million euros on anyone, because we don't have it.”

Del Nido is also adamant no move will be made for the Mexican until the future of Frederic Kanoute is resolved.

“We will not make that investment without knowing what will happen with Kanoute.”

By Ben McAleer