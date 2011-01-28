Sevilla sign Croatia midfielder Rakitic
By app
MADRID - Sevilla have signed Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Schalke 04 on a contract until 2015, the Spanish club said on Friday.
The Swiss-born 22-year-old moved for around 1.5 million euros, local media reported.
"I had a lot of options, many clubs in other leagues asked for me, but I wanted to come to Spain and Sevilla seemed to be the best choice," Rakitic told the club website.
He is set to be joined at the Sanchez Pizjuan by versatile Chile midfielder Gary Medel who has passed a medical before completing his move from Boca Juniors, where he has been on loan from Universidad Catolica.
Sevilla are eighth in La Liga and have a King's Cup semi-final second leg away to Real Madrid next week, in which they trail 1-0.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.