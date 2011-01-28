Sevilla sign Croatia midfielder Rakitic

The Swiss-born 22-year-old moved for around 1.5 million euros, local media reported.

"I had a lot of options, many clubs in other leagues asked for me, but I wanted to come to Spain and Sevilla seemed to be the best choice," Rakitic told the club website.



He is set to be joined at the Sanchez Pizjuan by versatile Chile midfielder Gary Medel who has passed a medical before completing his move from Boca Juniors, where he has been on loan from Universidad Catolica.

Sevilla are eighth in La Liga and have a King's Cup semi-final second leg away to Real Madrid next week, in which they trail 1-0.