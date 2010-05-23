Sevilla to sign Dabo from St Etienne
By app
MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Sevilla have agreed to sign full back Mouhamadou Dabo from French side St Etienne on a free transfer, the La Liga club said on Sunday.
The 23-year-old, a French national of Senegalese origin, is set to sign a four-year contract after a medical in Sevilla on Monday, the Andalucian club said on their website.
Sevilla won the King's Cup last week and also qualified for the Champions League preliminary round by finishing fourth in La Liga.
