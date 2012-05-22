Sevilla sign Lopez from relegated Villarreal

The 30-year-old former understudy to Iker Casillas at Real Madrid, has been at Villarreal for the last five seasons and helped them finish second in La Liga in 2008.

Lopez was part of the Spain squad who competed at the Confederations Cup in South Africa in 2009.

Villarreal started last season in the Champions League after finishing fourth in 2011, but were relegated on the final day of the campaign just over a week ago. Sevilla finished ninth.