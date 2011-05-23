Sevilla sign Trochowski and Del Moral

Midfielder Trochowski, 27, has agreed a four-year deal and forward Del Moral, also 27, has signed for five seasons, Sevilla said on their website.

Trochowski last played for Germany in the 2010 World Cup semi-final defeat by Spain in July, his 35th cap.

Del Moral came through the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid and has been at their city rivals Getafe for five seasons, scoring 36 goals in 159 appearances.