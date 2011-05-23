Sevilla sign Trochowski and Del Moral
By app
BARCELONA - Sevilla have bolstered their squad for next season by signing former Germany international Piotr Trochowski from Hamburg SV and Manu del Moral from La Liga rivals Getafe, the Spanish club said on Monday.
Midfielder Trochowski, 27, has agreed a four-year deal and forward Del Moral, also 27, has signed for five seasons, Sevilla said on their website.
Trochowski last played for Germany in the 2010 World Cup semi-final defeat by Spain in July, his 35th cap.
Del Moral came through the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid and has been at their city rivals Getafe for five seasons, scoring 36 goals in 159 appearances.
