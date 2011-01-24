Sevilla stop Real from talking to referee

The unusual step by the cup holders is the result of a controversial semi-final second leg between the two clubs in Seville in February 2004.

Real official Jorge Valdano, now the club's director general, was accused of speaking to the referee during the interval minutes after Zinedine Zidane had been sent off.

Sevilla had scored in the first minute to make it 2-1 on aggregate but lost Javi Navarro to a second yellow card nine minutes into the second half, leading to accusations that Valdano had influenced the match officials.

"This year we are going to put the necessary security measures in place around the referee's dressing room to make sure that no stange elements in the vicinity of the match officials can get into their quarters," Sevilla president Jose Maria del Nido said in a television interview on Monday.

"The president of Sevilla, as always, has faith in the referees, is aware of their objectivity and knows that they will blow for what they see and not what they are told to see."