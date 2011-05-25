Shakhtar defeat Kiev in Ukrainian Cup Final

Brazilian-born Croatia striker Eduardo opened the scoring with a low curling shot from the edge of the area just after the hour and Brazilian forward Adriano sealed the win three minutes from time in the small town of Sumy in north-east Ukraine.

Eduardo, who joined Shakhtar from Arsenal last July, was dismissed for a second booking soon after scoring and Dynamo's Brazilian defender Betao was sent off as the game deteriorated into a constant pushing and shoving contest near the end.

It was Shakhtar's seventh cup triumph since 1992, enabling the team from the mining town to complete a memorable domestic double after clinching the league title earlier this month.

The victory ensured Shakhtar, financed by Ukraine's richest man billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, continued their recent domination of old foes Dynamo.