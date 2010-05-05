Shakhtar secure Ukraine title

A first-half strike by Brazilian defender Ilsinho was enough for Shakhtar to claim their fourth league crown in the last six years and their fifth since 2002.

The win gave Shakhtar 74 points and a six-point lead over second-placed Dynamo with the last round of matches remaining this weekend.

In Donetsk, the home team dominated for much of the match with Ilsinho also hitting the crossbar in the second half.

Ilsinho's compatriot Jadson could have added a second late in the game but his penalty attempt was saved by Dynamo keeper Olexander Shovkovsky.