Shakhtar's Lucescu discharged from hospital

Lucescu, 66, was rushed to hospital for surgery after breaking several ribs and suffering a concussion in the crash.

"There wasn't such a big interest in me, even when I won the Europa League," Lucescu was quoted by Romanian sports news site www.sport.ro as saying after his release.

"I thank the Romanian doctors. I want to get back to my team, to football as soon as possible. Will I be driving again? Why not?"

Lucescu has coached Ukraine champions Shakhtar since 2004, leading them to five domestic league titles, three Ukrainian Cups and the UEFA Cup in 2009.