Shalulile fires Sundowns past TS Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns moved seven points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership after a Peter Shalulile strike handed the Brazilians a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians looked to make some rotations to their squad as Kennedy Mweene, Khuliso Mudau, Promise Mkhuma and Lebohang Maboe all came into the starting line-up.

Downs started on the front foot and looked to force an early opener as they dominated possession of the ball.

The early pressure eventually paid off as with 17 minutes gone Shalulile rose highest in the box before rifling home a powerful header to give his side the lead with his 11th league goal of the campaign.

The Rockets, though, were handed a massive chance to level the scores when the referee pointed to the spot after Mosa Lebusa handled in the box with 30 minutes gone. Lindokuhle Mbatha stepped up but his shot was well saved by Mweene to keep Sundowns in the lead.

The Nambian forward then almost doubled his sides lead five minutes before the break as his glancing header flew just wide after a cross by Mudau.

Chances were few and far between in the second stanza. Motupa looked to find Shalulile in the 70th minute with a cross in from the right, but the defender cleared before it reached the league's second-highest goalscorer.

With ten minutes to go Lebohang Maboe's snapshot sailed over the bar. Then Mudau struck over the bar from the angle on the edge of the box on the right-hand side.

Owen da Gama's side had the last opportunity of the match when Gaona Modisane crossed in from the left-hand side and Wayde Lekay rose highest but headed wide of the left-hand upright.

Sundowns in the end holding on for a big three points as they continue their march towards a fourth title in a row.