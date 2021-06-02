Shalulile's brace fires Sundowns past Bloem Celtic

Newly crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the DStv Premiership after claiming a 2-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns handed starts to Haashim Domingo in place of Themba Zwane, while Kennedy Mweene returned between the sticks as he came in to replace the experienced Reyaad Pieterse.

The Brazilians got off to the perfect start and broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Peter Shalulile headed the ball home from inside the box after latching on to the rebound from Haashim Domingo's strike.

Gaston Sirino should've doubled the Brazilians lead two minutes later but the Uruguayan's powerful header was saved by Celtic keeper Mondli Mpoto.

Celtic had a chance to draw the game level in the 16th minute but Neo Maema failed to beat Kennedy Mweene with his attempt from a free kick.

It was ended to end action after 30 minutes of play as Gift Motupa hit the side netting with his shot before Mbhazima Rikhotso was his effort saved by Mweene at the other end.

The visitors held onto their one goal lead over Bloem Celtic as the game went into the half time break.

Sundowns showed their intent in the second half when Lakay played a dangerous ball which caused a scramble in the box, but the Celtic defenders cleared the ball before Shalulile could get his shot away.

The Brazilians then doubled their lead in the 65th minute when Shalulile found the back of the net with a fantastic headed effort.

Sundowns opted to bring on fresh legs and made a triple substitution in the 78th minute as Mauricio Affonso, George Maluleka and Lesedi Kapinga came on to replace Motupa, Mvala and Domingo before they brought on Grant Margeman for Sirino six minutes later.

The newly crowned champions held on till the final whistle to snatch maximum points away from Bloem Celtic.