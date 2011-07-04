Shawcross committed to Stoke stay

The 23-year-old joined Stoke from Manchester United in the summer of 2008, having previously served a year-long loan spell with the Potters during which they sealed promotion to back to the top flight for the first time in 23 years.

His form at the heart of the Stoke defence has earned rave reviews, and an England call-up in March 2010, with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur since linked with a move for the Chester-born stopper.

"I suppose if you are linked with clubs it shows you are doing well," he told the Stoke Sentinel.

"But I am a Stoke player, I have signed a contract here and I am happy here.

"The chairman has said that the club aren't going to sell me. I don't want to leave and I am looking forward to the new season.

"Any young player in the Premier League is going to have speculation written about him, but it doesn't bother me."

Shawcross has played more than 150 matches for the Tony Pulis' side in four seasons, and in May captained the side in their first ever FA Cup final.