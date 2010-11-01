Shechter ruled out of Schalke clash

Shechter, who has torn a leg muscle, scored Tel Aviv's only goal of the competition, a stoppage-time consolation in the 3-1 loss at Schalke.

"Of course Etey Shechter is a key player for Hapoel Tel Aviv but we showed quality in our last league game... we played with two strikers, Ben Sahar and Toto Tamuz... so even if Shechter is missing I hope that Hapoel Tel Aviv will put on a good performance," Hapoel coach Eli Guttman said.

Hapoel are bottom of the group without a point from three matches.