Shechter ruled out of Schalke clash
By app
TEL AVIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv will go into their Champions League Group B clash with Germany's Schalke 04 on Tuesday without injured striker Etey Shechter, the club said on Monday.
Shechter, who has torn a leg muscle, scored Tel Aviv's only goal of the competition, a stoppage-time consolation in the 3-1 loss at Schalke.
"Of course Etey Shechter is a key player for Hapoel Tel Aviv but we showed quality in our last league game... we played with two strikers, Ben Sahar and Toto Tamuz... so even if Shechter is missing I hope that Hapoel Tel Aviv will put on a good performance," Hapoel coach Eli Guttman said.
Hapoel are bottom of the group without a point from three matches.
