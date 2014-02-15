Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton cup tie off
Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round tie with Charlton Athletic at Hillsborough has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
An inspection of the playing surface was carried out by match referee Mark Clattenburg at 10:30 (local time) and he deemed it unplayable.
No new date for the all-Championship fixture has been announced.
Wednesday are aiming to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1997, while fellow second-tier outfit Charlton have not made it to that stage in eight years.
The sides, who are both in the bottom half of the Championship, drew 1-1 at The Valley in December.
