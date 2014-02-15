Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton cup tie off

An inspection of the playing surface was carried out by match referee Mark Clattenburg at 10:30 (local time) and he deemed it unplayable.

No new date for the all-Championship fixture has been announced.

Wednesday are aiming to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1997, while fellow second-tier outfit Charlton have not made it to that stage in eight years.

The sides, who are both in the bottom half of the Championship, drew 1-1 at The Valley in December.