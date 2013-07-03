Shelvey leaves Liverpool to join Swansea

The Welsh club said on their website that Shelvey, who spent three years at Liverpool and made 32 appearances under Brendan Rodgers last season, had signed a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

His domestic and European form earned a first England cap as a second-half substitute in a World Cup qualifier against San Marino at Wembley last October.

The 21-year-old is League Cup winners Swansea's fifth close-season signing following Spanish trio Jordi Amat, Jose Canas and Alejandro Pozuelo along with Jonathan de Guzman - who has returned on loan.