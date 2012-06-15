Shevchenko drops MLS hint

The Ukraine captain was at his goal-scoring best on Monday night, bagging a brace in the 2-1 win over Euro 2012 Group D rivals Sweden.

Shevchenko has previously suggested he would be prepared to call time on his playing career upon the culmination of the summer showpiece.

However, the 35-year-old has admitted that nothing is set in stone and could follow ex-Premier League stars David Beckham and Robbie Keane to America.

"I'll decide after Euro 2012 what I'm going to do, including having the opportunity to play in the US," the former Chelsea striker said, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Shevchenko intends to stay within the game in some capacity following the European Championship, even if he is not playing.

He told L'Equipe: "After the Euros I will remain in football. I don't know if it will be as a player. It will all depend on my feelings."