Shevchenko to quit after Euro 2012

"This is a final decision which will not be reviewed," Ukrainian daily Sport-Express quoted the forward as saying.

Shevchenko, 34, who holds the country's highest civilian award of Hero of Ukraine and is the captain of the national side, has played for Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan and Chelsea.

He returned to Dynamo last year, a decade after leaving them.

During his career Shevchenko, who won the Ballon D'or in 2004, has been in winning sides in the Champions League, the domestic championship, Italy's Serie A and cup competitions in Ukraine, Italy and England.

Ukraine will be joint hosts of Euro 2012 with Poland.