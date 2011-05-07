Siena and Atalanta return to Serie A
By app
ROME - Siena and Atalanta both won promotion back to Serie A at the first attempt on Saturday.
Siena drew 2-2 at home to Torino while Atalanta thumped Portogruaro 4-1 at home in Bergamo to join the Tuscan side on 74 points, 10 ahead of third-placed Novara with three games left.
The third promotion place will be decided by a four-team play-off.
Bari have already been relegated from Serie A.
