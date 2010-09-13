Silva confident of Arsenal success

The 17-year-old, who has already trained with the Gunners and enjoyed outings for the reserves, has agreed to join Arsenal when he turns 18 at the turn of the year and can leave Fluminense for a non-Brazilian club.

Having spoke to Arsene Wenger and already spent time in the capital, Silva believes he can adapt to life in London and expects to make an immediate impact, despite his youth.

"The experience in London was perfect," he said in The Mirror.

"I can now dream of playing in the Premier League and I don't think it will be hard for me to adapt.

"Arsene Wenger has spoken with me and has helped me with my work and training. I am really looking forward to this challenge. It's a great opportunity for me in my career."



By Patrick Barrett

