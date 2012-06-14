Silva turns down lucrative offer from PSG
By app
Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and will remain with AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Thursday.
"President Silvio Berlusconi has made his decision: Thiago Silva will stay at AC Milan," a club statement said.
PSG, who became one of the richest clubs in the world last year when the Qatar Investment Authority bought a 70 percent stake, have been seeking new talent after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season.
