Silva turns down lucrative offer from PSG

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has rejected an offer from Paris Saint-Germain and will remain with AC Milan, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

"President Silvio Berlusconi has made his decision: Thiago Silva will stay at AC Milan," a club statement said.

PSG, who became one of the richest clubs in the world last year when the Qatar Investment Authority bought a 70 percent stake, have been seeking new talent after finishing second in Ligue 1 last season.