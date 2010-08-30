Silvestre signs for Werder Bremen

Werder are in this season's Champions League, drawn in a group with defending champions Inter Milan, one of Silvestre's former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and Twente Enschede.

The 33-year-old Silvestre, who spent nine seasons at Manchester United before joining Arsenal in 2008, was without a club after his contract with Arsenal ran out in June.

"A new and big adventure starts for me today in Bremen," the 33-year-old said. "There were other offers but I was fascinated by (coach) Thomas Schaaf and (director) Klaus Allofs."

Bremen also said striker Claudio Pizarro pulled a thigh muscle during their 4-2 win over Cologne on Saturday and would miss Peru's internationals against Jamaica and Canada next week.

He could return for Werder's next match against champions Bayern Munich on September 11.

