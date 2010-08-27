Trending

Simao to quit Portugal side

LISBON - Portugal winger Simao Sabrosa said on Friday he was quitting the national side for personal reasons.

"After deep thought, I believe the moment to end my presence as a professional player on the national side has come," he said in a letter posted on the Portuguese Football Federation's website.

Simao played for Portugal 158 times over 15 years, making him the side's most capped player, and he scored 71 goals.

