Simao to quit Portugal side
By app
LISBON - Portugal winger Simao Sabrosa said on Friday he was quitting the national side for personal reasons.
"After deep thought, I believe the moment to end my presence as a professional player on the national side has come," he said in a letter posted on the Portuguese Football Federation's website.
Simao played for Portugal 158 times over 15 years, making him the side's most capped player, and he scored 71 goals.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.