Sinclair seals move to Manchester City
By app
Scott Sinclair has joined Manchester City from Swansea City, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.
The club did not disclose any contract details for the 23-year-old winger, who was a member of the Great Britain team at the London Olympics.
"I'm just glad everything is settled and that I'm now a City player," Sinclair told City's website.
"There were times when I thought it might not happen so I'm relieved that I'm here and I can't wait to get started."
Sinclair could be included in the Manchester City squad for Saturday's home game against Queens Park Rangers.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.