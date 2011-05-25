Singapore clubs suspended after brawl

A disciplinary hearing has been scheduled for June 3 and matches involving either of the two clubs have been suspended.

"We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to violent conduct both on and off the pitch," Singapore Football Association (FAS) President Zainudin Nordin said.

"FAS has started investigations and will pursue the matter thoroughly. Any players and officials found guilty of misconduct will be severely dealt with."

Local media reported that the brawl was sparked by a minor altercation while the teams warmed up at Hougang's stadium and swiftly developed.

Four people were treated at hospital for minor injuries, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported.

Both teams were quick to condemn such behaviour and were conducting their own probes into what had happened.

"I am very, very angry to see such incidents happen. Any player found guilty of violent conduct will be punished very heavily and the club will be the first to take action," Etoile chairman Johan Gouttefangeas said.

His stance was reiterated by Hougang Chairman Bill Ng.

"We are sorry that the incident happened on our turf. We want to reiterate that we will not condone such unruly behaviour," he said.