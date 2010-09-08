Singapore FA launches probe after on-pitch brawl

The S.League match between Young Lions - the national side's Under-23 team - and Beijing Guoan at the City State's Jalan Besar Stadium was called off 10 minutes before the end with the score locked at 1-1.

Young Lions players Gabriel Quak and Faritz Abdul Hameed were taken to hospital for checks after the fracas.

"The FAS takes a serious view of this gross misconduct by the players," a spokesman for the Republic's football body said.

"We are conducting an investigation into this matter and the perpetrator will be dealt with severely."

The FAS said the match would be replayed.

Young Lions lie seventh in the 12-team league, two spots above the Chinese side, with the season drawing to a close.

