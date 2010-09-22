Singapore sanctions 16 players for mass brawl

The FAS had charged six players from Young Lions and 10 from Guoan with "gross misconduct" and bringing the game into disrepute.

Four Young Lions players were suspended for between four to eight months, while two Guoan players were suspended for eight months and a third for a year. All were fined.

"The Disciplinary Committee extensively reviewed five video footages of the match, which provided us with a clear view of the incidents for each and every player," a league spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The players have been very remorseful in their mitigation and have admitted to the charges laid on them."

The FAS launched a probe into the match at the Jalan Besar stadium after it was called off 10 minutes from the end with the scores locked at 1-1.

Two Young Lions players were taken to hospital for checks after the fracas.

Young Lions are seventh in the standings of the 12-team league, one place ahead of Guoan.