Singapore sides end season empty handed

Bangkok's 1-0 win over Tampines Rovers on Sunday night completed a foreign sweep of the city-state after French side Etoile FC had earlier won the S-League title and League Cup.

Tampines lost out on the league title by a point last week and coach Vorawan Chitavanich rued the failure of local clubs to prevent a foreign sweep of the silverware.

"The clubs try our best but maybe we cannot get good foreign players to help the team because we don't have the budget," he told local media.

"I've heard that the budgets will be cut again next year, so I don't know how the S-League can develop."